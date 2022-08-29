RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

Bayo Wahab

Justice Ige said the judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo which upheld certificate forgery against the Speaker was a miscarriage of justice.

Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly (Guardian)
Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly (Guardian)

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in a judgment on Monday, August 29, 2022, restored the speaker, whose nomination was nullified in July on the ground of certificate forgery and perjury by a Federal High Court.

While delivering the decision of the court, Justice Peter Ige, maintained that the claims against Oboriowori were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Ige also said that issue of certificate forgery and faking of documents allegations against the Speaker required witnesses from those who issued the certificates and the alleged fake documents.

As a result, the judge upheld the victory of the Speaker at the May 25, 2022, primary election in which he polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie who polled only 113 votes to come second.

Justice Ige further added that the judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo which upheld certificate forgery against the Speaker was a miscarriage of justice.

According to the judge, the criminal allegations were not established as required by law.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Bauchi Governor drops deputy, unveils Rep member as running mate

2023: Bauchi Governor drops deputy, unveils Rep member as running mate

Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

Group raises alarm over alleged cloning of WAEC website

Group raises alarm over alleged cloning of WAEC website

Wike upsets PDP again, says something will soon happen

Wike upsets PDP again, says something will soon happen

Atiku Abubakar donates N50m to flood victims at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano

Atiku Abubakar donates N50m to flood victims at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano

Zulum defeats Wike, Umahi, others to emerge 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year’

Zulum defeats Wike, Umahi, others to emerge 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year’

Court stops Buhari, NBC from shutting down AIT, Silverbird, 51 others

Court stops Buhari, NBC from shutting down AIT, Silverbird, 51 others

BREAKING: Ibrahim Shekarau officially defects to PDP

BREAKING: Ibrahim Shekarau officially defects to PDP

2023: Tinubu knows the grassroots, has what it takes for Nigeria’s growth — Minister

2023: Tinubu knows the grassroots, has what it takes for Nigeria’s growth — Minister

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka