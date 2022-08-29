Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in a judgment on Monday, August 29, 2022, restored the speaker, whose nomination was nullified in July on the ground of certificate forgery and perjury by a Federal High Court.

While delivering the decision of the court, Justice Peter Ige, maintained that the claims against Oboriowori were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Ige also said that issue of certificate forgery and faking of documents allegations against the Speaker required witnesses from those who issued the certificates and the alleged fake documents.

As a result, the judge upheld the victory of the Speaker at the May 25, 2022, primary election in which he polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie who polled only 113 votes to come second.

Justice Ige further added that the judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo which upheld certificate forgery against the Speaker was a miscarriage of justice.