On Saturday, July 14, 2018, Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had defeated his challenger from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Olusola Eleka, who came second with 178,121 votes against the incumbent's total of 197,459 votes.

Unsatisfied with this outcome, the PDP and its candidate Eleka, went before an election petition tribunal in Ekiti to complain. The tribunal however maintained Fayemi as the winner and a 3-man panel at the appeal court has backed it.

Headed by Justice Stephen Adah, the panel reportedly agreed in a report by Punch News, that the appeal lacked merit.

Failure to adhere to the electoral act was cited as one of the reasons for Eleka and his party's interest to contest Governor Fayemi's victory. But Justice Adah and two other colleagues Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson and Justice Emmanuel Agim, had no qualms over the decision made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declaring Fayemi as the winner of the election.