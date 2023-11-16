ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov poll inconclusive, orders re-run

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ruling on the evidence provided by the APC, the Appeal Court ordered a re-run election in three local governments in the state.

Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov election inconclusive, orders re-run
Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov election inconclusive, orders re-run

Recommended articles

Ruling on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the appellate court declared the pronouncement of Lawal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as the winner of the March 18 election as a nullity.

The unanimous judgement by the three-member panel led by Justice Oyebisi Folayemi held that the Zamfara State Election Petitions Tribunal did not consider the appellant's evidence in affirming Lawal's victory.

The court thereby ordered a re-run in three Local Government Areas of the state, including Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukyun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the three LGAs because elections were previously not held there.

A fresh election will also be conducted in polling units whose results were not counted in the final tally.

The court further faulted INEC for relying on information it obtained from its INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal to collate the final result of the governorship election.

The judgement followed an appeal brought before the court by the APC candidate and immediate past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

INEC had declared Lawal the winner of the contest, defeating the incumbent in a shocking outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matawalle later bagged an appointment from President Bola Tinubu as the Minister of State for Defence.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Kogi govt to plant 17,166 trees to safeguard environment

Kogi govt to plant 17,166 trees to safeguard environment

APC chieftains float Grassroots Movement ahead of 2027 elections

APC chieftains float Grassroots Movement ahead of 2027 elections

Nigeria moves to boost palm oil production through climate-smart agriculture

Nigeria moves to boost palm oil production through climate-smart agriculture

Abuja residents call for more sensitisation on genotype

Abuja residents call for more sensitisation on genotype

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov poll inconclusive, orders re-run

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov poll inconclusive, orders re-run

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Kaduna pensioners praise Gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Kaduna pensioners praise Gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

One person injured as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials. [Punch]

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT (TheWhistler)

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election [TheCable]

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Hope Uzodimma and Samuel Anyanwu [PG]

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory