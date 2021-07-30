RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court declares Reps member Senator-elect for Cross River North

The Court of Appeal in Calabar on Friday declared Rep. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe as the duly elected Senator for Cross River North senatorial district.

Member of House of Representatives, Hon. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe. [Vanguard]
Member of House of Representatives, Hon. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe. [Vanguard]

The Court also declared that Agom-Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Dec. 5, 2020 by-election for the seat.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Sen. Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed that it be withdrawn.

The court, however, ordered INEC to issue Agom-Jarigbe a fresh Certificate of Return and that he should be sworn in immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cross River North Senate seat became vacant when Sen. Rose Oko died in March 2020.

