ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court affirms Umar as APC candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Friday, upheld the nomination of Shehu Umar as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Feb. 25 election.

Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]
Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]

A three-member panel of judges, in two separate judgments, set aside the Nov. 21, 2022 judgment by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, voiding Umar’s nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Justice Ridwan Abdullahi, who delivered the lead judgments, held that the trial court erred when it nullified the victory at the party’s primary held on May 29, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first appeal, marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1335/2022, was between Hon Shehu Umar Vs. Hon Ibrahim Zailani and two others, while the second appealed marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1341/2022 was between APC and Hon Ibrahim Zailani and two others.

Justice Abdullahi upheld the arguments by Umar’s lawyer, Jibrin Jibrin, that the trial judge’s decision was not supported by the evidence led by Ibrahim Zailani, who was the plaintiff in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/891/2022.

The judge said the two appeals filed by Umar and the APC succeeded on merit.

He, therefore, made an order setting aside the judgment delivered by Justice Nwite and restored Umar as the authentic candidate of the APC for Bauchi South Senatorial District.

Umar, who was in court hailed the decision in an interview with newsmen.

He urged all the party members to support his candidacy in line with the decision of the superior court.

Umar, who described the court’s decision as “sound judgements, which not only represents the proper position of the law, but also provided a thoughtful insight on several material issues,” commended the Appeal Court.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Youths will run Tinubu's government - Bello assures Nigerians

Youths will run Tinubu's government - Bello assures Nigerians

ADC presidential candidate tests positive to COVID-19, warns Nigerians

ADC presidential candidate tests positive to COVID-19, warns Nigerians

Supreme Court affirms Deputy Governor as APC candidate for Jigawa

Supreme Court affirms Deputy Governor as APC candidate for Jigawa

APC denies defection of Matawalle’s aides to PDP

APC denies defection of Matawalle’s aides to PDP

Troops raid bandits’ enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Troops raid bandits’ enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Appeal Court affirms Umar as APC candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District

Appeal Court affirms Umar as APC candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District

Buhari hosts Gov. Adeleke, pledges support for Osun

Buhari hosts Gov. Adeleke, pledges support for Osun

2023 poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

2023 poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed decries attack on his family.

Baba-Ahmed moved to tears on TV over insults to his father who died 35 years ago