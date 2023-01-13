Appeal Court affirms Umar as APC candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District

Justice Ridwan Abdullahi, who delivered the lead judgments, held that the trial court erred when it nullified the victory at the party’s primary held on May 29, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first appeal, marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1335/2022, was between Hon Shehu Umar Vs. Hon Ibrahim Zailani and two others, while the second appealed marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1341/2022 was between APC and Hon Ibrahim Zailani and two others.

Justice Abdullahi upheld the arguments by Umar’s lawyer, Jibrin Jibrin, that the trial judge’s decision was not supported by the evidence led by Ibrahim Zailani, who was the plaintiff in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/891/2022.

The judge said the two appeals filed by Umar and the APC succeeded on merit.

He, therefore, made an order setting aside the judgment delivered by Justice Nwite and restored Umar as the authentic candidate of the APC for Bauchi South Senatorial District.

Umar, who was in court hailed the decision in an interview with newsmen.

He urged all the party members to support his candidacy in line with the decision of the superior court.