ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Ima Elijah

The court's decision solidified the earlier ruling of the Enugu Tribunal, confirming Barr Peter Mbah's victory as the Governor of Enugu State.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

The ruling was delivered by a three-man panel of the Appeal Court in response to a case filed by Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP).

The court's decision affirmed the judgment previously delivered by the Enugu Tribunal on September 9, 2023. The Enugu Tribunal, led by Hon. Justice K.M. Akano, had earlier upheld Mbah's victory in the March 18 Governorship election where Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

Despite the Tribunal's ruling, Edeoga, dissatisfied with the outcome, pursued the legal route and took the matter to the Appeal Court to challenge the trial court's decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

In delivering the judgment on Friday, the Appeal Court dismissed Edeoga's appeals, deeming them lacking in merit.

All three issues that were central to the appeal were resolved in favour of Peter Mbah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The appellate court's decision brings a conclusion to the legal battle, affirming the legitimacy of Governor Mbah's election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu pleads for free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election