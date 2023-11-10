BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

The ruling was delivered by a three-man panel of the Appeal Court in response to a case filed by Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP).

The court's decision affirmed the judgment previously delivered by the Enugu Tribunal on September 9, 2023. The Enugu Tribunal, led by Hon. Justice K.M. Akano, had earlier upheld Mbah's victory in the March 18 Governorship election where Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

Despite the Tribunal's ruling, Edeoga, dissatisfied with the outcome, pursued the legal route and took the matter to the Appeal Court to challenge the trial court's decision.

In delivering the judgment on Friday, the Appeal Court dismissed Edeoga's appeals, deeming them lacking in merit.