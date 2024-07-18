RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The panel held that the tribunal was not in error when it struck several paragraphs of the petitioner’s reply against the governor’s election.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Recommended articles

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice James Abundaga, in a unanimous judgment, held that the appeal filed by the appellants; Timipre Sylva and the All Progressives Congress (APC), lacked merit.

The panel held that the tribunal was not in error when it struck several paragraphs of the petitioner’s reply against the governor’s election. Abundaga said the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal, which sat in Abuja, was right to have struck out the appellants’ witnesses' statements on oath.

The judge said it was an abuse of the court process for a party to file several processes against the same judgment. The judge added that it had not been shown that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were tendered by the appellants before the tribunal, as evidence to prove the allegations of electoral malpractice.

“The evidence of the appellants’ witnesses are hearsay and cannot be relied upon by any reasonable tribunal, ” the appellate court said.

The panel subsequently dismissed the appeal for being unmeritorious. The court, which affirmed Diri’s election, awarded a cost of ₦500,000 against Sylvia and APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election tribunal had, on May 27, dismissed the petition filed by Sylva and APC.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led, dismissed the petition for lacking in merit. In a unanimous decision, the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to adduce credible evidence to substantiate their allegations against the outcome of the state’s governorship poll.

It struck out all the additional proof of evidence and statements on oath of some of the witnesses who testified for the petitioners as incompetent. According to the tribunal, the law expressly provided that an election petition must be filed no later than 21 days after the election result was declared.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election