APGA's lead in Anambra election puts South East at political disadvantage – APC chieftain

He said that it had truncated efforts of some of the leaders as Gov Hope Uzodinma to bring the zone to the front burners of national politics for greater political prospects.

“Some people erroneously thought that it was between them and Gov. Uzodinma.

“No, he wanted to change strategy for his misguided brothers. We lost an opportunity to stop others being suspicious of Igbos,” he said.

He explained that the APC made a bold inroad to entrench itself in the South East to correct the misconception that the zone is at political war with other zones.

“From 5 per cent to over 20 per cent. People thought it was personal, Not many would be right at the same time.

“Gov. Uzodinma was bold and strategic. APGA has been made to look like an Igbo party. Is there Hausa or Yoruba party?”

Agukwe who reiterated the imperatives of inclusive politics for the South East, said it was the roadmap towards achieving national political relevance.

He added “APC did not set out to annex Anambra state but to show direction to our misguided folks, APGA can be but my people should stop complaining for we are not at war with anybody.”

The APC chieftain, however, saluted the boldness and courage of Sen Andy Uba, Gov Hope Uzodinma and other APC leaders in the South East for trying to rescue the zone from doldrums of sectional and ethnic politics.