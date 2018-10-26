APGA, SDP exco to `submit’ to APC in Abia State — Uche Ogah

news

Dr Uche Ogah, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia, on Friday in Abuja expressed optimism that the party would take over the state in 2019.

Ogah spoke with State House correspondents after he and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The governorship candidate said that executive members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) would soon `submit’ to APC in Abia State.

He said that his chances in the governorship contest were very bright as he was the man to beat, adding that he was upbeat that President Muhammadu Buhari would also win the presidential election in 2019.

Ogah said that if elected, he would harness the untapped potentials of Abia for the good of the citizens.

According to him, he will improve security, facilitate industrialisation, ensure good welfare for the people and revolutionalise development in the state.

Ogah, who is the President of Maters Energy Group, said if elected, he would ensure that infrastructure in Abia State would be second to none ever since the inception of Abia State.

“If you get to Abia State, everywhere is Uche Ogah; he is the only answer for the people of Abia State; I am the only person who has the capacity to take Abia State to the next level.

“My message is that of hope; the future is brighter; there is hope for every Nigerian come 2019 and Buhari is voted into power the second time.

“If you are on ground, you will know that people went to APGA because I refused to go to another party.

“There was apathy of the people; but by next week the entire executive of APGA are submitting themselves to APC in Abia State.

“The entire executive of SDP are submitting themselves to APC; if you go to Abia, you ask questions; there is only one candidate to beat and that is Uche Ogah.

He said that Abia people earnestly yearned for him to tackle the persistent challenge of bad roads and infrastructure facing the state.

On his part, Nnamani told State House correspondents that the party was still harmonising after its primaries and congresses.

The APC chieftain said that there were quite a few conflicts which were common in a political arena.

“Right now, we are grappling with the outcome of the primaries, trying to bring everybody together.

“We are not asking anybody to go to hell; we are asking them to come together; if you do not do well, there is nothing to cheer; if you do well, everybody will be happy.

“We are still working on appeasing a number of people so that we can be happy,’’ he said.

Nnamani said that APC was a national party, adding that the stakeholders were working towards integrating the people of the South-East.