Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APGA delegate affirm Maku as Nasarawa State governorship candidate

APGA Party delegate affirm Maku as Nasarawa State governorship candidate

Maku, a former Minister of Information, was elected on Saturday at Uke, Karu Local government Area and venue of the party primaries through voice affirmation by delegates drawn from the 147 electoral wards and 13 local government areas of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku play APGA delegate affirm Maku as Nasarawa State governorship candidate (Federal Ministry of Information)

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has elected Mr Labaran Maku as its candidate for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Maku, a former Minister of Information, was elected on Saturday at Uke, Karu Local government Area and venue of the party primaries through voice affirmation by delegates drawn from the 147 electoral wards and 13 local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Musa Saidu, APGA state chairman and chief returning officer for the election, said that Maku was the only aspirant who indicated interest to vie for the position on the platform of the party.

Saidu, however, said that in accordance with the relevant laws and electoral guidelines, the aspirant had to be affirmed by 501 delegates drawn from across the state.

According to Saidu, the 501 delegates comprised 462 statutory and 39 special delegates participating in the exercise.

Mr Adams Gwamna, a delegate and house of representatives candidate for Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency therefore, moved a motion for the affirmation of Maku as the governorship candidate of the party and he was seconded by Mr Emmanuel Alu from Lafia.

Saidu, thereafter, declared Maku as the candidate of the party for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Maku, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates and the party for giving him the mandate to fly the party’s flag during the governorship polls.

He said that his desire for peace, security, economic development and social justice was what motivated him to vie for the state’s governorship.

“I am offering myself to the people of Nasarawa State with the believe that God’s mercy has prepared and positioned me over the years to come and rescue the people of the state from the grip of poverty, hunger, insecurity and deprivation,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students...bullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Riversbullet

Related Articles

In Nasarawa SDP blames Gov Al-Makura for gas explosion that killed 9
Defection Nasarawa Assembly member dumps APC for APGA
Pulse Blogger Wadada and the politics of zoning in Nasarawa
Stella Oduah Senator dumps PDP to go 'home' to APGA 'where my heart has always been'
Chibok Girls Goodluck Jonathan was secretly negotiating with Boko Haram – Ahmad Salkida
Politics How two Nigerian presidents launched first made-in-Nigeria drone twice
Labaran Maku DSS grills ex-minister
ECDA Take advantage of CVR to register, group urges eligible Nigerians
Biafra Zionist Federation Labaran Maku calls Biafran group 'victims' of failed leadership

Politics

APC to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
APC Primaries Zamfara Deputy Governor sue for peace
PDP members at a convention
PDP National Convention Large turnout of delegates at venue in Port Harcourt
PDP members at a convention
PDP National Convention Large turnout of delegates at venue in Port Harcourt
Defections galore...
PDP National Convention Delegates, food vendors, posters, canopies adorn venue
X
Advertisement