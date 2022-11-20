RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APGA chieftain condemns Soludo for attacking Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APGA chieftain said instead of writing off Obi's chances, Soludo should have just wished the Labour Party candidate well.

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)
Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

How it all happened: Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra between 2006 and 2014 on the platform of the APGA before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 and later, Labour Party in 2022.

Pulse reports that Soludo, in a recent article titled ‘History beckons and I will not be silent,’ had written off the chances of the Labour Party torchbearer of winning the upcoming presidential election.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor also criticised the approach adopted by Ndigbo in their quest to produce the country's president.

Njoku disagrees with Soludo: In an interview with The Punch, the former National Chairman of APGA said Soludo's comments were uncalled for.

He also appealed to Nigerians, particularly Ndigbo to forgive the Anambra State governor over his remarks, adding that it was wrong for Soludo to write off the chances of APGA in the presidential race.

Njoku's word: "I will beg Nigerians, particularly the Igbo, to forgive Soludo. As a politician and as a southeasterner, which Peter Obi is, and as former APGA governor, and bearing in mind that everyone who is going in for an election believes they are going to win, you can’t as an APGA governor tell us that it is only PDP and APC that are likely to win. It also boils down to what is happening in APGA.

"What is happening in APGA should not be waved away. The issues are serious and should be taken seriously. Sometimes too, when people make statements in the press, it can come out not the way they wanted it. Be that as it may, Soludo’s bluntness was uncalled for. He should have just wished Peter Obi well ."

Nurudeen Shotayo

