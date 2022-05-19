RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APGA national chairman dismisses claims of factions in the party

The embattled chairman of the party has dismissed the allegations of factions existing in the Anambra State arm of the party.

Oye made the clarification on Wednesday, May 18 2022 when he was invited on Arise TV’s The Morning Show to speak about the activities within the party in anticipation of the forthcoming elections.

He said about the rumoured factions, “We are the real people. APGA has no faction. Other people are just moving from one place to another.”

He was further questioned about the readiness of the party for primaries to which he said, “Our party is ready. We’ve submitted the lists of our officers from wards to national across Nigeria and we’ve also submitted the list of our members from all the wards in Nigeria to INEC.

“We met the deadline. We’ve submitted the list of our ad-hoc and statutory delegates. We also met the deadline for the House of Representatives, Senate and governorship,”

Oye was also questioned about the leadership tussle that is ongoing between him and Edozie Njoku who was sacked as National Chairman by the by the lower court in Jigawa State, and also lost the consequent appeals, and he replied by referring to Njoku as an impostor who went as far as committing the ‘sacrilegious’ act of forging court documents to further his weak agenda.

