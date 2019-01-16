The party Governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi made the allegation in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said his party had embarked on sensitization campaign against electoral violence and sales of PVCs to ensure that people give mandate to right candidates.

He said APGA had received over 5, 000 people who had decamped mainly from the People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), adding the party was getting wider acceptance in its struggle to bring good governance to the state.

He maintained that the party was on grassroots mobilization for a peaceful, free, fair and credible election ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“My reason for joining the state Governorship race is to bring positive change in the socioeconomic and political development of the state”, he said.