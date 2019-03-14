Sarkin-Fawa made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

He described the presentation of Certificate of Return to winners of the National Assembly's elections from the state, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a welcome development.

This has cleared any rumour or speculations that our elected lawmakers will not be given their Certificate of Return.

We thank God, despite the crisis of the party in the state, it has not affected our victory, which I believe was designed by the Almighty Allah.

If we recall, APC candidates in Zamfara were cleared by the INEC to participate in the election less than 24 hours to the election, yet the victory came to our side, he said.

Sarkin-Fawa, who attributed the party's victory in the state to good leadership style of Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who extended the dividend of democracy to the common man.

We are all aware of the billions of Naira spent on the execution of developmental projects by Yari's administration, in each of the 14 local government areas of the state covering all sectors.

People of the state demonstrated their appreciation to the APC administration in Zamfara by voting all the party's candidates in both Presidential and National Assembly, as well as Governorship and State Assembly elections.

We thank Allah for this great victory, the major challenge ahead of us now is that of the elected leaders and the politicians must ensure that the electorate are represented effectively, he said.

He urged the lawmakers-elect to support policies of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, as well as the APC manifesto so as to move Nigeria to the next level.