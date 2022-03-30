RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has remarked that the conduct of the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thwarted the aspirations of critics expecting the party’s downfall.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Punch)
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Punch)

Lawan said this in a congratulatory message issued to felicitate with fellow lawmakers Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Abubakar Kyari, on attaining the National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North chapter) positions of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Recommended articles

Lawan said, “Senator Abdullahi Adamu has returned elected as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for four years.”

“These two distinguished senators are now in charge of our party in Nigeria and beyond. It is a very good development for the legislature, the National Assembly, and, particularly, the Senate, because these are our exports.”

“On behalf of us all in this Senate, I want to congratulate our colleagues, the new chairman and Deputy Chairman of the APC. We wish them God’s guidance and protection as they steer the ship of the new APC.”

Commenting on the successes of the APC national convention, Lawan opined that lawmakers belonging to the opposition party in the red chamber have better prospects of becoming members of the APC.

He said, “It was a night of unity for the APC members, supporters, lovers, and friends. But, of course, it was a night of disappointment for those who felt the APC will never conduct a convention, and a successful one at that.”

“For our colleagues (opposition lawmakers), you have better prospects with the APC and our doors are open” he added.

Lawan reckons that the party’s change in leadership will bring about tremendous respect enjoyed across the polity, which is based on Abdullahi Adamu's integrity, experience, and leadership capacity.

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan is a Newswriter and Screenwriter. Gabriel has a background in media and entertainment as a journalist with Radio Nigeria and has interests in telling stories from new angles in NEWS and popular culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Ex-appeal court judge Oniyangi advocates decentralisation of Supreme Court

Ex-appeal court judge Oniyangi advocates decentralisation of Supreme Court

Soludo has all it takes to drive Anambra - Chief Emeka Agba

Soludo has all it takes to drive Anambra - Chief Emeka Agba

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian politicians whose children are now political leaders

Nigerian Politicians whose Children are now political leaders (Pulse)

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking. [Eagle Online]

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)