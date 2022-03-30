APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Lawan said, “Senator Abdullahi Adamu has returned elected as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for four years.”

“These two distinguished senators are now in charge of our party in Nigeria and beyond. It is a very good development for the legislature, the National Assembly, and, particularly, the Senate, because these are our exports.”

“On behalf of us all in this Senate, I want to congratulate our colleagues, the new chairman and Deputy Chairman of the APC. We wish them God’s guidance and protection as they steer the ship of the new APC.”

Commenting on the successes of the APC national convention, Lawan opined that lawmakers belonging to the opposition party in the red chamber have better prospects of becoming members of the APC.

He said, “It was a night of unity for the APC members, supporters, lovers, and friends. But, of course, it was a night of disappointment for those who felt the APC will never conduct a convention, and a successful one at that.”

“For our colleagues (opposition lawmakers), you have better prospects with the APC and our doors are open” he added.