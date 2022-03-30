Lawan said this in a congratulatory message issued to felicitate with fellow lawmakers Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Abubakar Kyari, on attaining the National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North chapter) positions of the ruling All Progressives Congress.
APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has remarked that the conduct of the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thwarted the aspirations of critics expecting the party’s downfall.
Lawan said, “Senator Abdullahi Adamu has returned elected as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for four years.”
“These two distinguished senators are now in charge of our party in Nigeria and beyond. It is a very good development for the legislature, the National Assembly, and, particularly, the Senate, because these are our exports.”
“On behalf of us all in this Senate, I want to congratulate our colleagues, the new chairman and Deputy Chairman of the APC. We wish them God’s guidance and protection as they steer the ship of the new APC.”
Commenting on the successes of the APC national convention, Lawan opined that lawmakers belonging to the opposition party in the red chamber have better prospects of becoming members of the APC.
He said, “It was a night of unity for the APC members, supporters, lovers, and friends. But, of course, it was a night of disappointment for those who felt the APC will never conduct a convention, and a successful one at that.”
“For our colleagues (opposition lawmakers), you have better prospects with the APC and our doors are open” he added.
Lawan reckons that the party’s change in leadership will bring about tremendous respect enjoyed across the polity, which is based on Abdullahi Adamu's integrity, experience, and leadership capacity.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng