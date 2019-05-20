Bulama, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja where he declare his intention to contest for the office of the National Secretary of APC.

He said although APC was born out of sacrifice by its founding fathers to rescue the nation then on the issues that bedeviled Nigeria’s progress, adding that it could still achieve such through holistic support.

According to him, APC was born out of sacrifice by President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen. Bola Tinubu, with the promise to rescue the nation from stagnation as at 2012 and 2014.

“The party should be a platform where to present meaningful programme and progress to the Nigerian people; we should assist the leaders in every possible way to strengthen this party.

“To make this party stronger, more responsive to members’ wish and more responsive to its undertaking, to challenge and change the status quo in Nigeria.

“To make governments in Nigeria work for all its citizens, so this noble beginnings, noble aspirations and noble gains of the party inspired me.

“To sit in the heart of the party as the leader of the administration of the party to help our leaders in this visionary objective, ” he said.

Bulama, who revealed that he had earlier contested for the position of national secretary in the 2018 APC’s convention, said that he is not deterred from the goal, in spite of losing in the election.

ALSO READ: INEC withdraws 25 Certificates-of-Return from APC, PDP candidates

He further advised members of the party to continue to support the party’s programmes aimed at moving the nation forward.

He, however, said that it is only through the platform of political party that people could come together and mobilise to achieve sustainable development.