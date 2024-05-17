APC's LG Chairmen are Tinubu's foot soldiers, won't be taken for granted - Ganduje

Ganduje said this on Friday in Abuja when the party’s Forum of Local Government Area Chairmen visited the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

He said the reforms and policies introduced by the Tinubu administration would take the country to greatness. He added that the party’s leadership would not take its local government chairmen for granted because they remained its foot soldiers.

Ganduje explained that the APC had the highest number of local government areas and states in the federation because it was a grassroots political party. He noted that being an APC local government chairman was, indeed, a dutiful job because they were nearest to the people at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know how you are bearing the demands of the party followers, especially during election times and primaries.

“We know how difficult it is for you, so we regard you as our foot soldiers and of course, we appreciate you,” he said.

He thanked the chairmen for the visit and assured that President Tinubu as a grassroots politician, tested and trusted, would take the country to greater heights. He said Tinubu was a great leader who had made some bold decisions in the country’s interest that could not be taken by past administrations.

“He is a great leader because he is bold enough to make some decisions which previous administrations could not take.

“And very soon, you will start seeing the positive effects of the reforms that he is introducing. Our refineries will soon be producing abundant fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is all over the world now that the narrative is changing about the use of petrol, CNG vehicles will soon be on the ground where transportation will be cheaper.

“The reforms the Tinubu-led administration is introducing will take Nigeria to the next level,” Ganduje stressed.

Earlier, Norbert Sochukwudinma, National Secretary of the forum, who led the delegation, said the visit was to pledge its unalloyed loyalty to Ganduje and the party’s NWC.

Sochukwudinma, who is also the Chairman of Aniocha South APC Chairman in Delta, said the forum was in support of Ganduje’s leadership style, which had brought the party to the winning ways.

“We are not oblivious to the mischievous acts of some political elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they started their games, we saw it and said we cannot sit down as grassroots mobilisers without coming to identify with our leaders.

“So, the major reason we have come today is to identify with you, it is a courtesy and solidarity visit to express our confidence in your leadership,” he added.

Sochukwudinma thanked Ganduje for being a good leader and prayed that God would continue to bless him, noting that since he assumed office, the APC had been winning.

He particularly appreciated the APC national chairman for all he had done to reposition the party and expressed optimism that it would continue winning because of his leadership style.

“As your foot soldiers and great mobilisers, we do not have as much access to you as many others do but this that we have done today will go down to all the wards in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ward chairmen in our various local government areas will hear this and be happy for it,” the forum’s secretary said.

While saying that politics is local, he said the chairmen needed empowerment and appointments to function effectively.

“I know you were one time a local government chairman, so you understand and know better than we do, so what will keep us going is empowerment and appointments.