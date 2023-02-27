APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

According to him, Mr Lanre Okunlola of APC emerged winner with 27,725 votes while Mr Shoyinka Abiodun of Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 4875 votes.

The returning officer said Mr Chika Onyejuba of Young Progressives Party had 3,048 and Mr Temitope Abolarin of New Nigeria Peoples Party, 345 votes.

“At the end of voting, Lanre Okunlola of APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, ” Ilupeju said.

The Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LDCA), Dr Ahmed Apatira, and other APC party members congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila and Lanre Okunlola for wining the Surulere Constituencies 1 and 11 House of Representatives.

Apatira said that he was optimistic that All Progressives Congress candidates would win all over Nigeria.

“The speaking speaker is going to speak again, Gbajabiamila won the 2023 House of Representatives in Surulere Constituency 1 election.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is also winning, likewise House of Representatives in Surulere Constituency 2 APC won also.

“APC have also won the Senatorial seat by Wasiu Eshinlokun.

“The election is free and fair; the INEC conduct was transparent and peaceful.

The Deputy Director General, Wasiu Eshinlokun, campaign Organisation, Pastor Gbenga Oyebode, said APC won in Lagos due to their performance.

He said that Gbajabiamila had worked in Surulere as well as supported them with a lot of projects such as roads rehabilitation and empowerment for residents in Surulere Constituency 11.

Oyebode said that Gbajabiamila had embarked on rehabilitation of 40 roads being constructed simultaneously in Surulere Constituency 11 presently which were not part of his constituency.

He explained that the numerous transformations had been done by the Lagos State Government while Wasiu Eshinlokun had been in the grassroots politics which many Lagos residents had benefited from.

The former Vice Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Agboola Dabiri, described the 2023 election as transparent and fantastic.

Dabiri, who received the election results on behalf of Okunlola, commended the INEC officials for the job well done adding that APC had been deprived of the Surulere constituency 11 position for the passed 15 years.