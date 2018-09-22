Pulse.ng logo
APC's Gboyega Oyetola in early lead as Osun votes

Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early lead

Gboyega Oyetola of the APC is maintaining a slim lead ahead of the chasing pack in the Osun governorship election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gboyega Oyetola of the APC is maintaining a slim lead over Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun governorship election

(Punch )

Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the APC in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, is maintaining a slight lead over Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and Iyiola Omisore of the SDP respectively, at the time of filing this story.

Pulse can report that with 25 percent of the votes in, Oyetola has polled 39.6 percent, Adeleke of the PDP has polled 35.9 percent, Omisore has garnered 18 percent and Moshood Adeoti of the ADP has polled 6.5 percent.

From the Pulse situation room, the APC candidate currently has a 5,000 vote lead over Adeleke, his closest challenger.

The APC is currently winning in its strongholds of Olorunda, Osogbo and Ilesa, while the PDP is running away with majority of the votes in Ede and elsewhere.

Surprisingly, Adeleke is doing well in Ilesa, the home of the incumbent governor who belongs in the APC.

ADP’s Adeoti is eating away at Adeleke’s votes in Iwo and Omisore is doing well in his Ife base.

Incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola will complete his two terms of eight years in office on November 27, 2018.

Pulse will keep you up to date on the Osun election as votes from the 30 local governments in the state are collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

*The APC's lead over the PDP has increased by 9,000 since this report was last updated.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

