APC's David wins Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Setonji David of All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Badagry.

Mr Setonji David (PMNews)

The Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

He said that David secured 21,580 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Gbadamosi Kolawole of Labour Party (LP) who scored 3,730, while Mr Ashade Waheed of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) got 3,648 votes.

The returning officer said other parties that contested in the election are ADC – 91 votes, ADP – 89 votes and ZLP – 44 votes.

Adebayo said that the total number of registered voters were 131,850 while only 29,966 voters were accredited for the election.

He said that the total valid votes were 29,435, rejected voters were 531, while the total votes cast were 29,966.

Adebayo said: “I, Dr Bodude Adebayo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 election, held on the 18th day of March, 2023, that the election was contested.”

He said that David, having scored the highest votes at the election, won the House of Assembly election for the Badagry Constituency 2.

“Setonji David of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes; he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 19th March, 2023,” Adebayo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that David was the immediate past Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security in Lagos State House of Assembly.

NAN also reports that the legislator is representing his Constituency for the third time.

