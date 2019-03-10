The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were submitted at the state collation center under the leadership of Prof. Abubakar Gundiri by the local government collation officers.

Alhaji MaiMala Buni of the APC gubernatorial candidate scored 21,765 votes in Gulani Local Government against Ambassador Iliya Damagum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 4,576 votes.

In Fika Local Government, APC polled 36,519 against PDPs 9,552 while in Bade Local Government APC leads with 32,213 against PDPs 8,854.

APC polled 20,657 votes in Bursari Local Government against PDPs 2,813 while in Damaturu Local Government APC scored 26,087 against PDPs 3,760 and in Nangere Local Government APC had 25,698 while PDP scored 4,765 votes.

In Karasuwa Local Government APC polled 24,262 against PDPs 2,762 votes while in Gujba Local Government APC received 17,714 votes and PDP had 1,119 votes.

The APC also scored 11,338 votes in Tarmuwa Local Government while PDP polled 3,925 votes.

Meanwhile results from the remaining eight local government areas were being awaited.