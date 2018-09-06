APC zones Zamfara Governorship position to Central Zone

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has zoned the governorship position of the party to the central zone.

Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, chairman of the party in the state revealed this after the stakeholders meeting held at Government House in Gusau on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zamfara central zone comprised four local government areas of Gusau, Bungudu, Tsafe and Maru. The zone has never produced the governor of the state since its creation.

Liman said the meeting was called by the party leadership to discuss mode of primaries , zoning of governorship position and setting up of the committee of reconciliation or consensus among the aspirants for various elective positions.

“We have resolved to adopt indirect primaries to produce candidates for various positions of the party. We resolved to set up a reconciliation committee or consensus were necessary, and also resolved that the governorship candidate of the party should be produced from the central zone of the state”, he said.

He thanked the stakeholders for attending the meeting. He also thanked them for their cooperation towards the development of the party,

He urged APC members in the state to remain united so that the party could retain power in the coming 2019 general elections.

NAN recalls that four of the aspirants, considered to be close associate of former governor and a serving Senator Ahmad Sani-Yarima had earlier met and resolved to support any one among them who emerges as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

NAN further reports that this is coming on the heels of recent development in the state that the serving commissioner of finance in the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Idris who is also from Zamfara central is being supported by Governor Abdul’aziz Yari for the governorship candidature under the party.

Meanwhile among the four aspirants that met earlier, the current deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji are from the central zone. The commissioner of education, Alhaji Muttaka Rini is from Zamfara west zone and House of reps member, representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji federal constituency, Alhaji Aminu Sani-Jaji is from the Northern zone.