According to Vanguard, the youth group says Oshiomhole’s recent threat to other political parties adopting President Buhari as their presidential candidate is a point of concern.

The report states that the APC chairman had earlier threatened to report such political parties to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its Mallam Usa Abdullahi and Secretary, Udo Akpandem accused Oshiomhole of running the party anyhow he likes.

They also called on the APC National Executive Committee to call the party chairman to order before he ruins Buhari’s chances.

The statement reads: “We view with concern the threat by Oshiomhole to report political parties other than the APC, which are adopting and campaigning for President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

“The national chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole had been reported lately as condemning the adoption of President Buhari by political parties of former members of the party which then adopted President Buhari and campaigned for him alongside the campaign for their new parties’ candidates. He threatened to report them to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for fraud.

“We had expected that the national chairman would be happy that other political parties are adopting Buhari and campaigning for his re-election. It is illogical that a party chairman would be unhappy that other parties are campaigning for his presidential candidate.

“With his present stand, Oshiomhole is demonstrating that fighting his personal war against some perceived adversaries is more important to him than the successful election of President Buhari for a second term.

“We see a contrast in the stand of Oshiomhole and the posture of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which is encouraging members of other political parties through the platform of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, to adopt and campaign for its presidential candidate.

“The national chairman has been allowed to run the party in his own fashion for too long without caution and this is already affecting the perception of the party by well-meaning members of the public. We call on the National Executive Committee of the party to convene and call Oshimhole to order before he does irreparable damage to the electoral fortunes of the party in 2019.

“The most important contest for the APC in 2019 and at all times is the presidential election. Our party cannot in the quest of the chairman to fight personal battles undermine its chances in the presidential election. We cannot afford to behave like the proverbial man who carried an elephant on his head and used his leg to hunt for ants. A stitch in time save nine.”

Recently, Oshiomhole, at a rally in Imo state described candidates of other political parties using President Buhari’s picture on their campaign posters as fake, saying that they are not recognised.

Some political observers are of the opinion that he must have been referring to Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Nwosu decamped to Action Alliance (AA) after his bid to run for Governor on the platform of APC failed.

The Governor’s son-in-law however vowed to continue to support President Buhari’s second term bid and called on all his supporters to do the same.

On Monday, December 24, 2018, the Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole, led the chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle to meet with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has also adopted Buhari as its Presidential candidate.