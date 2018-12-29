All Progressives Congress (APC) youths from various zones and states of the federation have reacted to the party’s campaign council list released recently.

On Friday, December 28, 2018, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina released the names of members of the council.

In it reaction, the APC youths described the campaign council list as discriminatory.

According to Vanguard, they also threatened to mobilise themselves to fight what they described as injustice.

A statement signed by Comrade Terver Aginde on behalf of the youth members, reads: “We the zonal youths and states youth leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), after carefully studying the presidential campaign committee list, we are saying that the list has no interest of the youth wing of the party at heart and we will not accept anything short of totally been in charge of the Youth Directorate from the National, Zonal and State levels of the party.

“We have made sacrifices and shown commitment to the party and we deserve a good deal. We are ready to mobilize ourselves to fight against this injustice and exclusiveness if nothing is done quickly.

“We constitute the highest percentage of the voting strength, if all the zonal women leaders will be included in the campaign team, we see no reason why the youth leaders should not be included.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has criticised APC for including industrialist, Aliko Dangote and oil magnate, Femi Otedola as members of its campaign council.