Chief Kaoli Olusanya, Vice-Chairman of the party in Lagos East Senatorial District, made the plea at a meeting with supporters of former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, on the platform of the Ambode Movement Support Group (AMSG) and other aggrieved members.

At the meeting held in Somolu area of Lagos, Olusanya, who is also the Chairman, APC Lagos East Bye-Election Campaign Organisation, said it was normal for people to be aggrieved in politics.

According to him, peaceful resolution of such issues is what really matter.

The APC chieftain said the party would not discriminate against any member and would continue to treat all fairly.

Olusanya said the party decided to have meeting with Ambode supporters and other aggrieved party members, so as to listen to their grievances and address them, with a view to building a stronger party.

“It is important that all members of the party should come together and work collectively for the progress of our party.

“Yes, some people may feel aggrieved, but we will continue to talk to them so that we can resolve those issues.

“The Ambode Movement Support Group and other aggrieved members are still members of our party; they have not defected to other parties.

“So, all they need is recognition; all they need is integration; all they need is for their grievances to be listened to, and that is what we are doing here today.

“It is necessary to do this as a political party so that our fortunes will be brighter, because everyone has an area of influence; they too have contributions to make.

“Ambode has his followers, we have to talk to them with the hope that together we can move ahead with unity of purpose,” he said.

Olusanya said it was important that everyone in the party work together ahead of the Oct. 31 bye-election for the party to record an emphatic victory.

He then urged party members to mobilise residents to vote for the party’s candidates, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Mr Obafemi Saheed, for the East Senatorial seat and Kosofe 2 State Constituency seat respectively.

Commenting, Mr Hakeem Sulaiman, a former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, and a staunch supporter of Ambode’s re-election bid, commended the party leaders for meeting with the aggrieved members.

“I am obviously happy that we are all coming together to move the party forward.

“We don’t have any other party; this is the only party that we have. We are grateful for this meeting.

“We don’t wish that any party should wrestle power from APC; the party will continue to govern Lagos State by God’s grace.

“We are happy that the party is speaking to everybody and carrying everybody along. By God ‘s grace, APC will emerge victorious,” he said.

He commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their efforts at building a stronger and more united party.

Some supporters of Ambode and other aggrieved party members had, at the meeting, complained of discrimination due to their supports for Ambode’s re-election bid against the party’s preferred candidate.

Olusanya promised them that the party would give all members a sense of belonging.