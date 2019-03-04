Women leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have banned the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole from Imo state.

The women made this known while protesting the suspension of the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

The NWC announced the suspension of Okorocha and some others on Friday, March 1, 2019.

According to Daily Post, the leader of the women, Theresa Ohanuha said Oshiomhole has failed as a leader.

She said the APC chairman deserves to resign because he did not deliver his council during the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“These actions of Oshiomhole negatively affected the outcome of the recent presidential election in Imo.

“The suspension of the Imo West senator-elect, Governor Rochas Okorocha, on the basis of anti-party activities is unacceptable.

“We are sure that Mr. President is not aware of these events.

“We, the APC women in Imo State, respectfully appeal to Mr. President to call Oshiomhole to order.

“Oshiomhole is unnecessarily attacking Okorocha because of the jealousy that he single-handedly “built the party” in the South East.”

Reacting to his suspension, Okorocha told Channels Television that the APC chairman is seeking for relevance.

The Imo state Governor also said that Oshiomhole does not have any right to suspend him.