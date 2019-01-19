Okoya-Thomas gave the assurance on Saturday in Lagos in a statement issued by her media officer, Mr Oladipupo Awojobi.

According to her, women in the state are already mobilising to give the governorship candidate and other candidates of the party huge votes more than ever before,

Okoya-Thomas said: “Sanwo-Olu has all it takes to move the state forward. I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that he will help build a greater Lagos.

“We must vote for him; we must do our best to bring greater glory to the state. Our Lagos is our future and all women must come out en masse to ensure victory for Sanwo-Olu.’’

The women leader said that she had worked with Sanwo-Olu in the past and that they were from the same local government area, assuring that the candidate would not disappoint the people.

Okoya-Thomas said that she recently held an interactive session with career women in the state and had been mobilising so many other women groups to ensure victory for Sanwo-Olu.

Okoya­-Thomas said that the public and private sectors must work together for the development of Lagos by voting Sanwo-Olu.

“Our Lagos has changed into a megacity and the economic hub of Nigeria and this brings with it a lot of challenges,” she said.

The women leader, however, urged women to engage the government on issues of significant importance by getting involved in politics.

Okoya-Thomas advised women to do their best and work together to achieve a common purpose, saying that women would also support themselves.

“Let women be the thinker, the intellectual and the prayer warriors. Let’s influence decisions of the government. Let’s all come together to make our Lagos greater.

“Let us as women leave better legacies for generations yet unborn by voting for Sanwo-Olu,” she said.

On her advice to the APC candidate, Okoya-Thomas said: “I am urging Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take the inclusion of women seriously’’.