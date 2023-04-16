APC wins Sanga Assembly rerun in Kaduna
Dangana defeated his closest challenger and PDP candidate, Comfort Amwe, with a very slim margin.
INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Umaru Musa declared the result in Gwantu.
Musa said that Dangana polled 13, 883 votes to defeat his closest rival, Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 13, 275 votes.
“Haliru Dangana of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” he said.
