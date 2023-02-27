APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

He said that Gagdi polled 78, 585 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Chrisantus Ziphion, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 47,105 votes.

Also, the returning officer said that Mr Abbas Wokdung of the Labour Party (LP) polled 18,952 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Gagdi, thanked the people of the constituency for the confidence reposed in him to again represent them for another tenure.

He promised to consolidate the developmental strides so far achieved, adding that he would dedicate more time and resources to the provision of quality representation and dividends of democracy to the people.