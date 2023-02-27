ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, (APC- Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam) has won his re-election bid to the National Assembly.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau)
Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau)

INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ikoni Ogaji, declared the result on Monday in Pankshin,

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that Gagdi polled 78, 585 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Chrisantus Ziphion, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 47,105 votes.

Also, the returning officer said that Mr Abbas Wokdung of the Labour Party (LP) polled 18,952 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Gagdi, thanked the people of the constituency for the confidence reposed in him to again represent them for another tenure.

He promised to consolidate the developmental strides so far achieved, adding that he would dedicate more time and resources to the provision of quality representation and dividends of democracy to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gagdi is the first to be re-elected for a second term simultaneously in the history of the constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu