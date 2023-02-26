ADVERTISEMENT
APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nasir Sani-Zango of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Katsina North Senatorial District.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The returning officer said Sani-Zango won the election with 174,062 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Ahmad Babba-Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 163,583 votes.
“In view of this, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the provisions of the law and polled the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner of the election,” the returning officer said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat
Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS
ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi
Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo
INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA
Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos
Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG
Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos
NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights
ADVERTISEMENT