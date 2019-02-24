Counting at the Polling Unit, Randiam Ninyo Allah, 009, Manchok Registration Area, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State commenced at about 7 p.m.

INEC Presiding Officer, Mr Sufiyanu Ahmed, who announced the result, at the Polling Unit on Saturday said the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, got 154 votes while Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 89 votes.

In the Senatorial election, Bantex got 227 votes while the incumbent, Sen. Danjuma Laah of the PDP got 15.

ALSO READ: Elections 2019 Live Updates

The APC also won the House of Representative seat with 157 votes over PDP who got 75 votes, PRP 7 votes, UPN 3 votes and SDP 3 votes.