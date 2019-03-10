The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Usman Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in a local government area, according to the results announced by INEC on Sunday.

Gombe is currently governed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP,who is serving a second term.

Collation of the results is being presided over by Prof. Saminu Abdulrahman, Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

NAN reports that inGombe LGA, APC polled 68, 384 votes, while PDP scored 21, 673 votes, while in Shongom, APC scored 13, 463 votes and PDP, 12, 993.

The APC scored 51, 521 votes in Yamaltu-Deba to defeat PDP which scored 25, 852 while in Kwami, APC polled 30, 539 votes against PDPs 18, 240, and in Billiri, APC polled 18, 612 votes to beat PDP which had 18, 063.

In Funakaye, APC scored 29, 191 to defeat PDP which had 20, 020 while in Kaltungo, APC scored 26, 744 against PDPs 22, 259.

However, PDP defeated APC in Nafada which, the home LGA of the PDP Candidate, Sen. Usman Nafada.

The PDP polled 17, 937 votes against APCs 9, 018 in Nafada.

Results for Dukku, Balanga and Akko LGAs are being awaited as collation will resume at 4.00 pm.