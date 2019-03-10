The results are collated by INEC in Minna by the collation officer for the state, Prof. Angela Miri, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi.

Dr Abdurahaman Ndanasu, of the Federal University of Technology Minna, Returning Officer for Gurara, said incumbent governor Abubakar Bello of the APC scored 14,649 votes while his closest rival, Umar Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 7,798 votes.

Dr Kesi Bala, of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who is the collation officer for Munya,said Bello scored 14,879 votes while Nasko scored 8,458 votes.

Prof. Jonathan Yisa, collation officer for Tafa, announced that Bello scored 13,114 votes while Nasko scored 8,608 votes.

Results from 22 local government areas of the state are still expected.

They are Agaie, Agwara, Bida, Borgu, Bosso, Chanchaga, Edati, Gbako, Katcha, Kontagora, Lapai, Lavun, Magama, Mariga, Mashegu, Mokwa, Paikoro, Rafi, Rijau, Shiroro, Suleja, Wushishi.