Mr Ahmed Shittu, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result, said Danze, the incumbent chairman, scored the highest votes of 21,960, to defeat his closest rival Abubakar Giri, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who scored 14,105.

The returning officer said that 10 political parties contested for the chairmanship position in the area council.

He said that, Adamu Danze of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted peacefully and the result was announced in the presence of party agents and security personnel.