APC wins Ebonyi central senatorial district’s seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Ken Eze of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District seat.

Chief Ken Eze of All Progressives Congress, APC.
Ehirim, of Chemistry Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo in Ebonyi, said that Eze polled 31,317 votes to emerged winner.

Sen. Emmanuel Onwe of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 26,138 to place second, while Chief Lazarus Ogbee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed third with 19, 160 votes.

Chief Lawrence Nwuruku of Labour Party polled 15,138, while Mr Stanley Ogodo of Nigeria Rescue Movement (NRM) polled 1,067 votes,” he said.

Ehirim said that Eze was, therefore, validly elected to represent the senatorial district at the national assembly.

