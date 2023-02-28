ADVERTISEMENT
APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Shehu Buba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District Election.

He said that Buba beat his closest opponent, Mr Garba Dahiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 165,727 votes, while Lawal Gumau of the NNPP came third with 3,739.

“l, hereby, declare Shehu Buba, winner and returned elected on 27 February, 2023. Mr Buba, having satisfied the requirements of the law, and has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Garba said.

NAN reports that the Bauchi South Senatorial District comprises Bauchi, Toro, Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Kirfi and Dass local government areas.

