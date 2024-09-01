ADVERTISEMENT
APC wins all 21 chairmanship seats, 225 ward councillors in Kebbi LG polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muhammad-Mera expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free and commended the security agencies and all other stakeholders for their invaluable support.

All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters wave flags at a rally. [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters wave flags at a rally. [Getty Images]

Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad-Mera, Chairman of the commission, who announced this in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, said the party won all the 21 Chairmanship seats and 225 Ward Councillors.

Muhammad-Mera said that 17 political parties participated in the polls, including, APC, NNPP, LP, AAC, Boot party, AP, and SDP, among others.

He announced that the commission had ratified and adopted the chairmanship results for the LGAs as announced by the various councils’ Returning Officers and the Councillorship results as announced at the electoral wards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that PDP had since boycotted the elections, insinuating that the KESIEC Chairman and his Commissioners were card-carrying members of APC.

The PDP alleged that the commission’s leadership would not in any way be fair to opposition parties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

