The Returning Officer for Epe Constituency I, Dr Aaron Adeoye from the University of Lagos, made the declaration at about 3.30 a.m. on Sunday at INEC Office Collation Centre in Epe.

He said that Tobun emerged winner with 19,028 votes to defeat Mrs Elizabeth Oluwatoyin, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 2,540 votes.

Adeoye said that the total number of registered voters in Epe Constituency I was 22,568 while the total number of votes cast was 20,547.

He declared: That Abiodun Tobun having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and is hereby returned elected.

His counterpart in Epe Constituency 11, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, declared Ogunkelu as the winner with 16,227 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mrs Dolapo Ibrahim-Sadiq, who scored 3,765 votes.

He stated that the total number of registered voters was 23,479, while the accredited voters was 20,878 and announced that the total valid votes was 20,074.

Odukoya declared Mr Oluwadahunsi Ogunkelu as winner of Epe Constituency II, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes.