The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that incumbent Mr Rasheed Makinde, won Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 2, while Mr Adewale Temitope was elected newly for the Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1.

Prof. Smith Jaja, the Returning Officer for Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1, declared the results at the INEC Collation Centre at Ifako-Ijaye,

Jaja of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, announced that APC candidate polled 16, 195 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Mr Adetula Kadejo, who polled 3,263 votes.

He said that the total votes cast were 20, 780, while rejected votes were 949, and the valid votes recorded were 19, 831.

Adewale Temitope, of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16, 195 votes, Jaja declared.

Also, Dr Olufemi Fasanmade, the Returning Officer for Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 2, declared Rasheed Makinde of APC as the winner.

Fasanmade of the College of Medicine University of Lagos, said that a total of 23, 286 votes were cast with 1,010 votes rejected, while valid votes were 22, 276.

According to him, Makinde polled 18,307 votes to beat his rival, Mr Babajide Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,377 votes.

Makinde of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes of 18, 307, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected, he said.