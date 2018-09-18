Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC will win Cross River in 2019 — Governorship Aspirant

Owan-Enoh APC will win Cross River in 2019 — Governorship Aspirant

The senator restated this on Monday in Akpabuyo, Calabar South Local Government Area, while addressing supporters on the sidelines of his Local Government tour and consultations in view of his governorship aspiration.

  • Published:
play APC will win Cross River in 2019 — Governorship Aspirant (NAN)

A lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, has reiterated his confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the 2019 general elections in the state.

The senator restated this on Monday in Akpabuyo, Calabar South Local Government Area, while addressing supporters on the sidelines of his Local Government tour and consultations in view of his governorship aspiration.

He told party supporters that APC in Cross River has been repositioned and better placed to win the governorship, legislative positions and also deliver votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

According to him, Cross River is in dire need of change in leadership, adding that the choice of the party to present a popular and acceptable candidate was very crucial.

“I am here today to present myself before you and to seek your support during the primaries.

“As a party, we must present a well accepted and popular candidate that can deliver Cross River at the polls in 2019.

“We must unite across board to ensure that the party emerge victorious and take over Cross River in 2019,” he said. 

Mr Maurice Effiwat, the Director General of Owan-Enoh Campaign Organisation, appealed to all party supporters to desist from creating division within the party. 

Effiwat explained that the party needed a United outing in other to take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party in the state in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owan-Enoh also visited Odukpani Local Government Area of the state, where he equally solicited for support for his gubernatorial ambition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

In Akwa Ibom Senator, former Deputy Gov, retired DIG dump PDP for APC
Emmanuel Uduaghan Has ex Delta state Gov dumped PDP for APC?
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman
Wike No 2019 election in Rivers State, Governor warns
Saraki Senate president to declare for president very soon
Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senator
Akpabio Senator says he dumped PDP for APC to save Nigeria from crisis
Pulse Opinion Uduaghan’s defection is a big win for APC and bad news for PDP
Buhari President meets with Akpabio, Akwa-Ibom leaders in Abuja

Politics

Osun must remain APC, Buhari tells voters in Osogbo
Buhari Osun State must remain APC, President directs voters in Osogbo
SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Donald Duke boasts
Donald Duke SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Presidential aspirant boasts
Here's roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended Sanwoolu declaration
Jide Sanwoolu Here's the roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended his godson's governorship declaration
Saraki boasts he has formula to take Lagos State from Tinubu
Saraki Senate President boasts he has formula to take Lagos from Tinubu in 2019