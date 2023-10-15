ADVERTISEMENT
APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

Inuwa said that the party's candidate possessed the requisite experience and skills to govern the state in addition to being widely accepted by the people.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the council, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Yahaya, who led members of the National Working Committee of the APC to the state, said that the visit was to strengthen the synergy between the national leadership and the state chapter in order to ensure the party’s victory.

He said that the party’s candidate possessed the requisite experience and skills to govern the state in addition to being widely accepted by the people.

He said that the postponement of the official launch of the party’s campaign was to allow for adequate preparations to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the event, adding that a new date would be communicated soonest.

He called on the party’s supporters to come out en-masse for the campaign rallies.

