RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Babayo Aliyu, the Bauchi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism that the party will take over the state in 2023.

Bauchi APC (NAN)
Bauchi APC (NAN)

Aliyu said this when he received the report of the party’s local government and ward congress reconciliation committee on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Recommended articles

He said that the state leadership of the party would promote internal democracy to ensure that all stakeholders along for inclusiveness.

“The leadership of APC in Bauchi will work assiduously to reposition the party to retain power in 2023.

“We will reposition and re-organise the party based on its philosophy of social democracy which basically means people-oriented, membership driven,” he said.

Aliyu promised to ensure inclusiveness towards unity and genuine reconciliation among members.

The chairman commended the committee for the report, pledging to give all aggrieved members equal treatment.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan said the committee was able to execute its assignment with fairness and justice.

“Here we submitted the report with all the recommendations from the findings of the committee to the state executive of the party,” he said.

Hassan, also the state deputy chairman of the party appreciated the executive for the appointment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

2023 presidency: Youths give ex-president Goodluck Jonathan 7-day ultimatum

2023 presidency: Youths give ex-president Goodluck Jonathan 7-day ultimatum

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

INEC begins distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

INEC begins distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

Kaduna train attack: victims’ families ready to negotiate with terrorists

Kaduna train attack: victims’ families ready to negotiate with terrorists

Nigeria would be more insecure without Buhari – Ben Ayade

Nigeria would be more insecure without Buhari – Ben Ayade

Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Nnamdi Kanu’s family attacks UK govt over silence on trial

Nnamdi Kanu’s family attacks UK govt over silence on trial

2023: APC asks ministers with ambitions to resign

2023: APC asks ministers with ambitions to resign

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]