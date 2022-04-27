APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

He said that the state leadership of the party would promote internal democracy to ensure that all stakeholders along for inclusiveness.

“The leadership of APC in Bauchi will work assiduously to reposition the party to retain power in 2023.

“We will reposition and re-organise the party based on its philosophy of social democracy which basically means people-oriented, membership driven,” he said.

Aliyu promised to ensure inclusiveness towards unity and genuine reconciliation among members.

The chairman commended the committee for the report, pledging to give all aggrieved members equal treatment.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan said the committee was able to execute its assignment with fairness and justice.

“Here we submitted the report with all the recommendations from the findings of the committee to the state executive of the party,” he said.