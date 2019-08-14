Abduallahi stated this on Wednesday in his country home, Umaisha, Nasarawa State, while fielding questions from newsmen.

He added that Buhari would complete his eight years in 2023 and “by then he would have laid a solid foundation for the country and the party.

“By the end of President Buhari’s tenure, I assure you he will have already laid a solid foundation for the party, the country and whoever is coming will follow his foot step.

“Buhari is one person that will not like to impose anybody on Nigerians in 2023.

“We are going to assess individual basis and it is going to be based on integrity so that whoever can enter Buhari’s shoes, we will go for him.

“So, I can assure you that infact APC will survive beyond 2023, there is no doubt about it,” he said.

Abdullahi also called on Nigerians to pray and support Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administrations in their efforts in tackling insecurity and other emerging challenges facing the state and the nation at large.

While commending the efforts of the President in tackling insecurity, corruption, economy and other challenges, he lauded the efforts of the security agencies in tackling criminal activities in the country.

Abdullahi equally lauded the efforts of Sule in keying into programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens and assured the governor of the assembly’s support.

The speaker assured his constituents of better days ahead by attracting more government presence.

“This is my second tenure. My plan is to impact positively on the lives of my constituents and the state at large.

“To influence more government presence to my constituency, all of these is to ensure that my second tenure achievements surpass my first tenure success stories,” he said.

He enjoined Nigerians to live in peace, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of political and religious affiliations.