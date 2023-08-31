ADVERTISEMENT
APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the APC Vice-Chairman, South-East, said the zone had always been united as one entity even when other zones were in disarray.

He said this when he formally met with the members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwankpa, a former lawmaker at the House of Representatives replaced late Friday Nwosu who died recently.

He lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and other stakeholders for his appointment as APC national welfare secretary.

“I have not forgotten the protests over my nomination, but I want to ex army hands of fellowship to all.

“I promise to key into whatever agenda that will make South-East better and more progressive,” he said.

Nwankpa promised to work toward the reelection of Uzodimma in the Nov. 11 Imo governorship election.

“Collectively we can achieve this, more importantly, I want to assure that I will never betray any of you nor disappoint you in our collective goals and aspirations.

“Whatever punches you took for fighting for me, regard it as what Jesus Christ went through on the cross to salvage the world.

“The leadership of the party in the South-East is not in dispute, we cannot have governor who has been a senator yet somebody somewhere is making claims.

“We are committed to the leadership of Uzodimma, we will cooperate with him to ensure that the zone grows by ensuring that in the coming elections, there will be an APC governor in Abia, Enugu, and Anambra States,” he said.

On his part, the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Enukwu, urged Arodiogbu to make peaceful coexistence his password, saying that the South-East had always operated as one entity.

“There have never been discordant tunes from the South-East members of the APC, it is believed that the zone can never agree, but it is erroneous.

“We want to show the world that we can work together as one indivisible entity and that we can take a decision and stand by it.

“We won’t want anything that can divide us and we urge you to promote this sense of oneness, more importantly, we appeal to you not to be a source of division.

“Spread your hands to embrace everybody because everybody is important in politics except those that their opposition is very obvious,” Enukwu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

