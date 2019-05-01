Chief Basil Ejidike, said when the leadership of the party in Anambra received Mr Ikem Uzoezie, a member of the Anambra House of Assembly of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) extraction who defected to APC on Tuesday.

Ejidike described Uzoezie as the beginning of revolution that would culminate in the emergence of APC as a leading party in the state.

He expressed gratitude that APC now had a bona-fide member in the Anambra House of Assembly adding that APGA had failed the people of Anambra.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg, the revolution has started, Hon. Uzoezie is a grassroots politician which massive following, he is welcome to APC.

“We shall carry him along in the affairs of the party in the state.

“The journey has started and we are hopeful that APC will take over Anambra Government House in 2021,” he said.

In his remark, Uzoezie said he was at home with the APC and will do all that he can to support the growth and prosperity of the party.

He described himself as one of the founding members of the party who had contributed to it since 2003.

Uzoezie said he would purse the interest of APC in his remaining days as a member of the House of Assembly and beyond.

He also promised to woo his associates and supporters to join APC adding that they would begin to troop in, in no distant time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Uzoezie announced his defection from APGA to APC on the floor of Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday.