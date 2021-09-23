RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC: We shifted state congresses because of Nigeria’s independence celebrations

The party says the timetable and schedule of activities for the state congresses will be made public at a later date.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
The ruling All Progressives Congress says it postponed its state congresses because of Nigeria’s independence celebrations on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The party said the exercise was shited to allow members to participate in the celebration.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the explanation in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “The need to honor the country’s 61st independence anniversary, which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congresses, informed the new date.”

According to him, the decision was based on the fact that many governors, ministers, and party faithful would be involved in the Independence Day celebrations in their various states.

The exercise, which was initially scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 2, has been moved to Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Recall that when Akpanudoedehe announced the postponement of the exercise on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, he said that the timetable and schedule of activities for the state congresses would be made public at a later date.

