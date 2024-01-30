ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC warns Yahaya Bello – No vacancy for national chairman position

Ima Elijah

Morka cautioned those circulating Bello's posters to desist from such actions.

Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello
Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello

Recommended articles

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, addressed the issue in response to recent posters of Yahaya Bello circulating in Abuja shortly after his departure from the Kogi governorship.

Morka stated that the current occupant of the national chairman's seat is Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, stating, "There is no vacancy in the office of the national chairman of the party. Our national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, is our chairman, and he is operating as the chairman."

He further warned Bello against sowing discord within the party, asserting, "So, there is no vacancy in that office. And yes, we have also seen some of those posters. This is democracy. People do what they want. But make no mistake because the office of the national chairman is properly and fully occupied."

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Publicity Secretary expressed the party's unwavering confidence in Ganduje's leadership, making it clear that there is no demand from within the party for the position to be declared vacant.

Morka cautioned those circulating Bello's posters to desist from such actions, stating that the party's immediate focus should be on addressing the nation's challenges.

"That is not our priority right now. We need to concentrate on the job that needs to be done to solve some of the problems that will make our country a better place for all of us," Morka added.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses suit challenging Fubara's ₦800 billion 2024 budget for Rivers

Court dismisses suit challenging Fubara's ₦800 billion 2024 budget for Rivers

Lawmaker burst into tears during plenary over Ekiti killings, kidnap

Lawmaker burst into tears during plenary over Ekiti killings, kidnap

Sanwo-Olu admin offers to support parents of student beaten to death by teacher

Sanwo-Olu admin offers to support parents of student beaten to death by teacher

APC warns Yahaya Bello – No vacancy for national chairman position

APC warns Yahaya Bello – No vacancy for national chairman position

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren

Nigerians will experience dust haze for the next 3 days

Nigerians will experience dust haze for the next 3 days

Nigeria scores 25 over 100 as corruption rating 'improves'

Nigeria scores 25 over 100 as corruption rating 'improves'

EFCC officer reveals how ₦4.6 bn was allegedly diverted for 2015 election in Sokoto

EFCC officer reveals how ₦4.6 bn was allegedly diverted for 2015 election in Sokoto

PDP clears 10 aspirants for Edo governorship primary election

PDP clears 10 aspirants for Edo governorship primary election

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki [National Assembly]

Federal High Court adjourns Saraki's suit against EFCC, others

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ Rally for Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration [NAN]

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters