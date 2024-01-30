APC warns Yahaya Bello – No vacancy for national chairman position

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, addressed the issue in response to recent posters of Yahaya Bello circulating in Abuja shortly after his departure from the Kogi governorship.

Morka stated that the current occupant of the national chairman's seat is Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, stating, "There is no vacancy in the office of the national chairman of the party. Our national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, is our chairman, and he is operating as the chairman."

He further warned Bello against sowing discord within the party, asserting, "So, there is no vacancy in that office. And yes, we have also seen some of those posters. This is democracy. People do what they want. But make no mistake because the office of the national chairman is properly and fully occupied."

The National Publicity Secretary expressed the party's unwavering confidence in Ganduje's leadership, making it clear that there is no demand from within the party for the position to be declared vacant.

Morka cautioned those circulating Bello's posters to desist from such actions, stating that the party's immediate focus should be on addressing the nation's challenges.