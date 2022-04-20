APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

The APC state chairman alleged that the politics of imposition by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had prevented many individuals from participating in the political development of the state.

Agballa revealed that he joined the APC to make Enugu politics more competitive as well as provide alternative platform for the people to actualise their political dreams.

On the motivation for building the hostel, the APC Chief disclosed that it was part of his contribution towards the development of education, adding that it was erected in the honour of his late parents.

Agballa appealed to wealthy individuals in the state to assist in the development of their communities, as the government alone cannot do it all.

On his part, the Imo state governor, Mr Hope Uzodinma, commended Agballa for his kind gesture, noting that the hostel would go a long way in solving accommodation issues in the school.

Gov. Uzodinma, represented by one of his aides, Mr Chinedu Nwanebu, stressed that the party is ready to take over the entire south east states in 2023, adding “we are putting every mechanism in place to achieve that.”

Also speaking, a stakeholder in APC, Princess Ada Ogbu, promised to mobilise women in the state, especially those in the rural areas, to support the ambition of the party to win the Enugu state governorship seat in 2023.