The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Nigerians to reject monies offered them by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in return for their votes at the presidential election on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In a late night statement on Thursday, February 21, 2019, by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the called on Nigerians, party members and supporters to pray for peace and the success of the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The Party cautioned all Nigerians and APC members not to be involved in any act of electoral malpractice and irregularities.

"We should stay safe and work collectively to ensure that the General Elections are free, fair, transparent and credible," he said.

"Security agencies have been given the marching order to bring the full weight of our laws to bear on anyone that perpetrate violence or electoral offence no matter how highly placed.

"We encourage our members to come out to vote and protect the ballots. Our great party has enough support nationwide to win with a landslide. We must now work to ensure that the election is decided by one man one vote, which guarantees our victory.

"We caution Nigerians and all involved in the electoral process not to be influenced by huge money the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is moving around to buy votes and compromise the system. Our future should not be mortgaged to the leaders of PDP who are using our commonwealth they stole over 16 years to seek a return to power," he added.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is prepared to conduct a hitch free election on Saturday.

This is even as the Commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has dismissed allegations of his resignation as head of the electoral body.