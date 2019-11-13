Following the suspension of the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Anslem Ojezua in Edo State, the National Working Committee of the party has said that the suspension followed the required conditions.

The committee said it upholds the suspension, saying it’s waiting for the outcome of a fact-finding and reconciliation committee set up by the party on the Edo crisis.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the party’s National Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu expressed concern over political development within the party ranks in Edo State.

He noted that the crisis in the state continues to happen despite the steps the party has taken to resolve the issue.

The party tweets, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has watched with grave concern the political development within the Party ranks in Edo State and is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events.

“We note that this is happening inspite of the various steps the party has taken to find an amicable resolution.

“Recall that party leaders such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders, had all tried at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate.

“Sadly, these interventions have not yielded the desirable results”.

He said the immediate concern of the NWC is to ensure that unity returns to the ranks of the party in Edo State.

“In achieving this, we have decided to constitute a high-power fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved.

“Meanwhile, the meeting of the NWC, which held today, Wednesday, at the Party’s National Secretariat received a notification of the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua by eleven of the sixteen [16] members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC)”.

Issa-Onilu also said that NWC’s objective and cause of action was strictly to address the root causes of the disputations and reconcile all parties.